NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on Ghanaians to hold the party accountable immediately if they win the upcoming 2024 general elections and form a new government.

Speaking in an interview on Nhyira FM on Wednesday, 28 November, Awuah Darko made it clear that the NDC should not be afforded a “honeymoon period” after taking office. He emphasized that the government must be under constant pressure from the public to ensure effective governance.

“We must not offer them a honeymoon period. From the very first day, the NDC government must be held accountable,” Awuah Darko declared. “The people of Ghana must demand results and hold the government’s feet to the fire. This kind of pressure will compel the next government to act swiftly and decisively in tackling the nation’s challenges.”

The former Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) also expressed confidence in the second term of former President John Dramani Mahama, who he believes is now ready to lead with renewed purpose. Awuah Darko suggested that Mahama has learned valuable lessons from his previous tenure and is poised to make a lasting impact on the country’s political and economic landscape.

“John Mahama is a man who has reflected on his past, learned valuable lessons, and is now ready to give his utmost best to make a positive impact,” Awuah Darko remarked, portraying Mahama as a rejuvenated leader committed to correcting past mistakes and building a stronger legacy for Ghana.

Turning to the current government, Awuah Darko criticized Ghana’s economic direction, particularly the lack of investment in critical sectors such as agriculture and industrialization. He highlighted the missed opportunities for job creation and long-term economic growth, noting that temporary initiatives like NABCO have failed to address the country’s fundamental needs.

“The current government has failed to prioritize domestic production, especially in agriculture and industry. This neglect has led to lost opportunities for the economy and for the creation of permanent jobs,” Awuah Darko said, underscoring the importance of long-term investments in sectors like rice farming, where he believes Ghana can reduce its reliance on imports and create jobs for the youth.

As a commercial rice farmer, Awuah Darko shared insights into how a strategic focus on rice production could benefit the national economy, arguing that such investments would provide sustainable employment opportunities for young people.

On the energy front, Awuah Darko was sharply critical of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and other oil-related facilities, which he blamed for not operating at full capacity due to poor management. He attributed the state of these facilities to a lack of visionary leadership and strategic planning in the sector.

“The mismanagement of TOR and other oil facilities has prevented Ghana from fully tapping into its natural resources. There has been no clear vision or strategic plan for the sector,” Awuah Darko remarked, highlighting the missed opportunity for Ghana to better leverage its oil reserves for the nation’s benefit.

Awuah Darko concluded by stressing the importance of active citizenship in driving sustainable development and ensuring that the country’s leaders are held accountable for their actions and the nation’s progress.