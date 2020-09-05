Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has said the NDC’s Manifesto is the reflection of the will of the people.

She said it was time the will of the people was reflected in mainstream governance. She said the times when leaders sat in Accra to draft manifestos for the people were long gone.

“We must make sure the exact cry of the people are incorporated into policy documents to ensure the people benefit directly.”

A statement signed by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Spokesman of the NDC Campaign Team, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Saturday, said Prof.Opoku-Agyemang was speaking during a campaign tour of Kwasiadukrom in the Bodi constituency of the Western North Region.

Addressing chiefs and people of the area, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said the NDC’s, yet to be launched manifesto, is a document that would address the needs of the people towards national development.

She pointed out that ‘The Big Push’ agenda in the manifesto, for instance, when implemented would ensure job creation for many people.

She said the youth would have hands-on skills training and projects started by the previous NDC government, which were abandoned by the current government, would be completed.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang called on women to rally behind the John and Jane ticket, especially as issues affecting women and children, are on top of the NDC’s agenda.

“This is our time as women and we must take advantage of the opportunity,” she said.