NDC’s Mustapha Gbande Accuses Akufo-Addo’s Appointees of Being “Unpatriotic” and “Witches”

Mustapha Foyo Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has made a controversial accusation against public officers and appointees of former President Akufo-Addo’s government, calling them unpatriotic and likening their actions to witchcraft.

In a passionate interview with Nana Yaa Brefo on Onua FM on January 9, Gbande expressed his disbelief over the decisions made by Akufo-Addo’s appointees, claiming that their actions were malicious and designed to create challenges for the incoming NDC government. He argued that many of these decisions, particularly in the energy sector, were intended to make life difficult for Ghanaians, hindering the new administration’s ability to perform.

“Although they are our NPP brothers and sisters, they were possessed with witchcraft because the things they have done to us, without thinking about the consequences and implications, is an indication of witchcraft,” Gbande said, further stating that many of the public officers and appointees from the previous government were “complete witches with witchcrafts.”

The Deputy General Secretary specifically pointed to the ongoing energy crisis, citing a report from the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) that highlighted the urgent need for nearly $90 million to avert a power crisis. Gbande questioned why a government that had lost the election would leave behind such a critical issue, with dire consequences for the well-being of Ghanaians.

“Why would a government that has lost an election deliberately decide to do something to Ghanaians to make their lives difficult, so that the incoming NDC government will not be able to perform?” he asked, accusing the NPP of having no concern for the country’s future.

Gbande’s fiery comments are likely to fuel further political debate and add to the already tense atmosphere surrounding the country’s transition of power. As the NDC settles into governance, these allegations could have significant implications on the political landscape.