NDC’s Mustapha Gbande Clarifies Operation Recover All Loot, Vows to Hold Corrupt Officials Accountable

A senior official from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has clarified that the party’s “Operation Recover All Loot” (ORAL) is not a witch-hunt but a dedicated effort to recover state assets illicitly acquired by individuals who cannot account for their sudden wealth while in government or working for the state.

In an exclusive interview with Julius Caesar Anadem on Kumasi’s Ultimate 106.9 FM, Mustapha Gbande, the NDC’s Deputy General Secretary, emphasized the party’s firm commitment to accountability, stating that even the highest office in the land would not be exempt from scrutiny.

Gbande made it clear that, if necessary, the party would push for the removal of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s immunity to ensure those who have misappropriated public funds are held to account. “I am a firm person, and people know that. But let me be clear: if anyone is wrongly pursued by my government, I will speak up for the right thing to be done—regardless of who they are,” Gbande asserted.

He further stated that even if it meant holding President Akufo-Addo accountable, the NDC would take all necessary steps. “Even if it takes stripping President Akufo-Addo of his immunity to help this nation recover what has been stolen, it will be done,” he added.

On the issue of corruption, Gbande warned that no individual involved in state looting would be allowed to evade justice. Referring to Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, Gbande revealed that he had been actively searching for the NPP official. “His ministers—no one is leaving this country. I am actually here in Kumasi looking for Wontumi, and I have been told he has run away. We will begin arresting them even while they are still in their own government,” he remarked.

Gbande concluded by stressing that the Ghanaian public is eagerly awaiting the success of ORAL. “One of the most important things Ghanaians want from the next NDC government is Operation Recover All Loot. Even if we do not construct roads or undertake new projects, as long as we recover what has been looted by the current government, Ghanaians will be satisfied with us,” he said.