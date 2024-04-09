NDC’s Naana Donates To Cape Coast Muslims

Source: James Kweku Baako, Cape Coast

The second Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region, Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah, has made a humble appeal to the National Peace Council, especially those in the Muslim communities, to condemn some utterances by the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), that tend to disturb peace in the country before, during and after the 2024 elections.

Mr. Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah appealed in his opening remarks on behalf of the Central Regional Chairman of the NDC when the 2024 Vice Presidential Candidate for the party, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, donated bags of rice, sugar, canned tomatoes, fish, gallons of oil, bottled and sachets of water to the Muslim group of the Cape Coast Central Mosque ahead of the Ramadan celebration.

Mr. Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah complained about the fact that the National Peace Council (NPC) has lost its voice to rebuke wrongdoing amid the NPP’s expression of unwillingness to hand over power to the NDC should it not win the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections. He urged the independent statutory national peace institution established to promote peace and stability in Ghana to stand up to be counted. He also appealed to the council to call the NPP leadership to order and advised them to desist from propagating violent extremism.

The 2024 Vice Presidential Candidate for the NDC, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, on behalf of the Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, thanked all Muslim communities in the country for praying and fasting for the nation and the entire world ahead of the Ramadan celebration.

This and many other factors, she stressed, enabled her for the second time this year to donate to the Ramadan celebration.

The Members of Parliament of the Cape Coast North, Dr. Kwamina Mintah, and of Cape Coast South, Kweku Rickett Hagan, added their voices to Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang’s in thanking the Muslim community for rallying behind the NDC.

The Sariki in the Cape Coast Metropolis, Mahmoud Gigyandi, praised Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang for always fulfilling her promises and pledges to the Muslim communities.

He, however, admonished the leadership of the NDC and the NPP to preach peace and not to beat war drums before, during, and after the 2024 elections. The Sariki assured Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang that he would ensure equal distribution of the items she donated to the appropriate beneficiaries.

The chief Imam, Rashid Idi Tingyani, prayed for the vice presidential candidate against malevolent forces.

The Twifo Hemang Lower Constituency Chairman of the NDC, Ackom Baah, predicted the NDC’s landslide victory in the 2024 elections. He called on all party supporters to work harder for the ultimate win.