NDC’s Osman Ayariga Cautions Incoming Appointees Against Arrogance in New Mahama Administration

Osman Ayariga, the Deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a stern warning to those set to assume roles in President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

Speaking during the NDC’s victory walk in Accra on January 4, 2025, Ayariga urged the incoming government’s appointees to remain humble and grounded, emphasizing that arrogance and complacency would not be tolerated.

Addressing jubilant supporters gathered for the celebration, Ayariga stressed the importance of staying connected to the grassroots, noting that the NDC’s success in the elections was driven by the hard work and dedication of its supporters, especially the youth. “We won’t entertain any arrogant appointees,” Ayariga declared, adding that any behavior that risks alienating supporters could jeopardize the party’s renewed mandate.

He further emphasized that the success of the government would rely on maintaining unity within the party and delivering on campaign promises. “We cannot afford to let arrogance or disconnect with the people undermine this achievement,” Ayariga warned. His remarks underscore the NDC’s commitment to accountability and effective governance as they prepare to assume power.

The victory walk, a celebration of the NDC’s electoral triumph, also served as a reminder of the party’s obligation to stay true to the values that led to their success, with a particular focus on humility and service. Ayariga’s cautionary words reflect the party’s resolve to avoid complacency and ensure that their leadership remains connected to the needs of the people.