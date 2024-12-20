NDC’s Professional Forum Pledges Support to President-Elect John Mahama for Economic Revival

The Professional Forum, a group of pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) professionals, has expressed strong support for President-elect John Dramani Mahama, praising his leadership as the key to revitalizing Ghana’s struggling economy.

In a congratulatory statement signed by the group’s Secretary-General, Dr. Koma S. Jehu-Appiah, the forum highlighted Mahama’s consistent display of exceptional leadership and his vision to restore economic stability in the country. The statement acknowledged that the group had recognized Mahama’s leadership potential as far back as 2018, when many others were skeptical of his ability to drive meaningful change.

“As far back as 2018, we believed in your exceptional leadership qualities and your vision to rescue Ghana, even when many others doubted you,” the group noted, reaffirming their confidence in his capacity to lead the nation.

The Professional Forum emphasized its readiness to assist Mahama’s administration, pledging to offer their expertise in the effort to reset the country’s economic trajectory. The group stated that a team of professionals had already been assembled, eager to serve in various capacities to support the incoming president’s agenda. The statement concluded with a commitment to work collaboratively in realizing Mahama’s vision for a prosperous Ghana.