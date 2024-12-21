NDC’s Return To Power A Good Omen For AOWIN Constituency – Benjamin Dukur

Aowin, Western North Region – Mr. Benjamin Dukur, the Aowin NDC Constituency Organizer has hinted that the constituency will undergo significant transformation in the next four years when former president John Dramani Mahama returns to power on December 7, 2025. He expressed gratitude that the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Hon. Oscar Ofori Larbi, emerged victorious in the 2024 elections.

Once in office, Hon. Ofori Larbi is expected to prioritize infrastructure development, including the construction and completion of the Enchi-Elubo road. This project is anticipated to boost economic growth and improve living standards in the area.

Dukur emphasized that Hon. Ofori Larbi’s victory would bring a new era of development and progress. He urged the people of Aowin to rally behind the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, assuring them that Hon. Ofori Larbi has the vision, experience, and leadership skills to transform the constituency.

“As the 2024 elections are over, the people of the Aowin constituency made their voices heard by voting for Hon. Oscar Ofori Larbi and the NDC. With their support, Hon. Ofori Larbi is confident that he can deliver on his promises and bring about a brighter future for the people of Aowin Constituency,” Mr. Dukur noted.

The NDC constituency organizer rebuffed allegations that the NPP parliamentary candidate in the December 2024 election, Hon. Abanga Fuseini, was cheated to orchestrate a win for Hon. Ofori Larbi, and urged the constituents to treat such hearsays with the contempt they deserve.