NDC’s Richard Kirk Mensah Vows to Expose Government Officials Involved in Illegal Mining

Richard Kirk Mensah, the Western Regional Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to expose government officials allegedly involved in illegal mining activities that are wreaking havoc on Ghana’s natural resources.

He plans to submit his findings to the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) committee in hopes of prompting government action on the matter.

Mensah’s campaign against illegal mining comes at a critical time, as the environmental and ecological damage caused by such activities continues to escalate. The Western Region, a key area in the fight against illegal mining, has seen devastating effects on its water bodies and forest reserves. Mensah’s efforts underscore the need for greater accountability and transparency in the mining sector to preserve the country’s valuable natural resources for future generations.

Despite efforts by the government, such as the deployment of drones to monitor illegal mining activities, Mensah argues that illegal mining is on the rise. He pointed to the increasing turbidity of water bodies in the Beposo area, where the government had previously launched a speedboat to monitor illegal activities. This reflects the broader concerns that, despite significant resources being invested in monitoring and enforcement, the problem persists.

In an interview, Mensah expressed his frustration, emphasizing the role of leadership in addressing the crisis. “It’s astonishing that despite the government launching drones to monitor environmental illegalities in this region, illegal mining continues to escalate daily. In Beposo, where the speed boat was commissioned, water body turbidity is worsening by the day,” he said.

He further highlighted the scale of the issue, pointing out the illicit mining activities observed during his travels through the region. “Have you traveled from Apemanim to Elubo recently? You must have seen the illicit activities at the Ghana Rubber Estate. And have you ever wondered why the Ankobra River is always polluted?” he asked. Mensah also pointed to foreign nationals taking control of mining activities in Ellembelle and expressed concern over the dire situation in Gwira.

Mensah’s efforts are part of a broader push to hold government officials accountable for the illegal mining activities, which he believes are being enabled by corruption and weak enforcement. He also expressed his unwavering support for John Dramani Mahama’s “Reset Agenda,” a vision for a better, more prosperous Ghana. According to Mensah, the “Reset Agenda” offers a plan for effective infrastructure, globally competitive skills, and a brighter future for all Ghanaians.

As he pushes for change, Mensah stressed that it’s time for citizens to unite and support the newly elected leadership. “The current state of leadership has reached a dead end, and if we don’t make a change, I fear for our future. Illegal activities have infiltrated every aspect of our region, and it’s high time we take corrective action to save our nation,” he concluded.