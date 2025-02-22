NDC’s Sam Pee Yalley Slams Bawumia’s Post-Government Job Appeal as “Baseless”

Sam Pee Yalley, President of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professionals Forum, has launched a scathing critique of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s recent call for the government to rehire dismissed public sector workers, dismissing the appeal as politically opportunistic and morally hollow.

Yalley, speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, rebuked Bawumia for urging employment measures now after serving eight years in the previous administration. “Dr. Bawumia’s sudden concern for these workers is baffling. As Vice President, why didn’t he push for their employment then? His newfound advocacy lacks credibility,” Yalley argued, framing the remarks as inconsistent with Bawumia’s record.

The comments follow Bawumia’s public appeal to the current government to address job losses resulting from public sector reforms. Yalley, however, dismissed the plea as “unfounded,” stressing that Bawumia’s failure to act while in office undermines his authority to demand solutions now. “You can’t spend eight years in power ignoring an issue, only to turn activist once you’re out of government. Where was this urgency when you had influence?” he questioned.

Yalley also rejected claims that the NDC’s proposed “24-hour economy” policy—a pillar of its 2024 campaign—should obligate the party to absorb employment demands from external figures. Critics have suggested the policy’s round-the-clock model should naturally expand hiring, but Yalley countered, “Our strategy for job creation is ours to design. No one outside our leadership will dictate how we execute it.”

The clash highlights deepening political fissures as Ghana’s opposition and former governing figures jostle over economic narratives ahead of elections. Bawumia, now flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has faced intensified scrutiny over his tenure amid Ghana’s economic turbulence. Analysts note Yalley’s broadside reflects the NDC’s strategy to tie current hardships to the previous administration’s policies.

Public reaction remains divided, with Bawumia’s supporters accusing the NDC of deflecting accountability, while others question the timing of his advocacy. The debate underscores broader tensions over post-government accountability and the ethical weight of retrospective criticism in Ghana’s polarized political arena. As both parties gear up for 2024, exchanges like these are likely to set the tone for a contentious election cycle centered on economic credibility.