NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi Accuses Dr. Bawumia of Exaggerating Digitization Achievements

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, claiming that he has overstated his involvement and expertise in Ghana’s digitization initiatives.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz, Gyamfi described Dr. Bawumia’s claims about the digitization process as the “biggest deception,” suggesting that the Vice President had misled the public, especially those who were not fully informed about the true scope and origins of the digital projects. Gyamfi particularly took issue with Bawumia’s role in the introduction of the Ghana Card, pointing out that the initiative was led by the National Identification Authority (NIA) and that the building housing the NIA was constructed under the previous NDC administration. He referenced a 2016 presentation by NIA head Ken Attafuah in Parliament, which revealed that millions of Ghana Cards had been printed using a system implemented during the tenure of former President John Mahama.

Furthermore, Gyamfi contested Bawumia’s claims about the online passport application system, stating that the initiative was introduced by former Foreign Minister Hannah Tetteh in 2016, long before Bawumia became Vice President.

The NDC spokesperson also criticized Dr. Bawumia’s other digital projects, notably the COVID-19 app, which he described as a “scam” and a tool for financial exploitation, asserting that it had never functioned properly. Gyamfi also took aim at the Ghana Post GPS app, alleging that Bawumia had rebranded an existing app, Asaase GPS, rather than developing a new solution, despite spending GH₵2.5 billion on the project. He further claimed that when he exposed the issue, he faced a lawsuit, but ultimately won the case in court.