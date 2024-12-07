NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi Accuses NPP of Misinformation and Election Disruption Amid Rising Tensions

Tensions escalated on December 7 as Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of engaging in propaganda, misinformation, and efforts to stir unrest in a bid to influence the outcome of Ghana’s ongoing elections.

At a press briefing, Gyamfi strongly claimed that the NPP was aware of its impending defeat and, in response, had resorted to spreading falsehoods and provoking violence.

“The NPP knows they are losing this election,” Gyamfi asserted. “And out of desperation, they have decided to resort to lies, propaganda, and inciting their hooligans to cause mayhem.”

His statements came amid reports of escalating tensions at certain polling stations, which raised alarms about potential election-related violence. Despite these reports, Gyamfi called for calm, urging voters to remain focused on exercising their democratic rights.

“We urge all Ghanaians to ignore the lies of the NPP and continue to exercise their civic duty by voting peacefully,” he appealed, reaffirming the NDC’s commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process.

Gyamfi’s remarks were a direct response to growing concerns about unrest and potential electoral malpractice as Ghana’s crucial elections neared their final stages. His call for peace underscored the importance of unity and a non-violent approach in safeguarding the nation’s democratic integrity.