NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi Dismisses NPP Claims, Insists on Transparency in Election Collation Process

Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Ghanaians to disregard the complaints of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), dismissing them as the “lamentations of a defeated party.”

Gyamfi claimed that the NPP, realizing they have lost the 2024 elections, has resorted to quoting Bible verses in an attempt to deflect attention from their inevitable defeat.

At a press conference, Gyamfi addressed concerns surrounding the election collation process, emphasizing the importance of transparency. “The collation exercise is not a secretive process. It is a public exercise, just like the sorting of ballot papers, which takes place at the collation centers,” he stated. “While polling agents from various parties are present, the general public is allowed to observe the process from a distance.”

He further challenged the Electoral Commission (EC) and the NPP, urging them to invite the public to witness the collation process. “If the NPP and the EC have nothing to hide, they should join us in inviting the public to observe the collation process. We are not asking our supporters to enter the collation rooms, but we expect transparency, as has been the practice since 1992,” Gyamfi added.

Gyamfi also criticized the leadership of the EC, particularly Jean Mensa, Bossman Asare, and Samuel Tettey, for attempting to alter the established norms, declaring that the outgoing NPP government could not change this tradition of openness. He concluded by advising the public to disregard the NPP’s recent rhetoric, stating, “Ignore the lamentations of our friends in the NPP, who have suddenly turned into evangelists.”