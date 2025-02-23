NDC’s Samoa Addo Backs OSP’s Handling of Ofori-Atta Case, Criticizes NPP “Hypocrisy”

Legal practitioner and National Democratic Congress (NDC) member Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo has staunchly defended the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) investigative process involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, asserting that the ex-minister’s legal team cooperated “in good faith” to resolve a contentious fugitive declaration.

His remarks come amid heated criticism from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which has accused the anti-graft body of political bias in its probe of Ofori-Atta over alleged financial misconduct.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s The Forum on Saturday, Samoa Addo dismissed claims that the OSP overstepped its authority by initially labeling Ofori-Atta a fugitive, only to retract the notice hours later after his lawyers provided a date for his voluntary return. “The OSP exercised its discretionary power appropriately under Article 296 of the Constitution, which demands fairness and prohibits capriciousness,” he argued. “If there was an abuse of power, Ofori-Atta’s lawyers would have challenged it in court. Instead, they engaged constructively—exactly how the process should work.”

The OSP had sought Ofori-Atta for questioning over multiple high-profile investigations, including the controversial Strategic Mobilisation-GRA contract, the aborted ECG-BXC deal, and payments linked to the National Cathedral project. Critics within the NPP, including communications team member Ellen Ama Daaku, had slammed the agency for “theatrics,” arguing that Ofori-Atta’s medical travels were publicly known and that the OSP should prioritize “real fugitives” like former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe.

Samoa Addo, however, accused the NPP of hypocrisy. “First, they claimed Ofori-Atta wasn’t given enough time or consideration for his health. Now that the OSP has accommodated his return timeline, they’re still complaining. What exactly do they want?” he questioned. He emphasized that the OSP’s role as both investigator and prosecutor grants it latitude to adjust timelines without judicial interference, provided it acts humanely—a standard he believes was met.

The swift reversal of Ofori-Atta’s fugitive status has nonetheless fueled public skepticism. While the OSP maintains it followed due process, governance experts warn that such abrupt shifts risk perceptions of inconsistency, particularly in a politically charged climate. “The OSP’s credibility hinges on transparent, apolitical enforcement,” said legal analyst Akosua Mensah. “This case tests whether it can navigate pressure from both sides without appearing malleable.”

For now, Samoa Addo’s defense underscores the NDC’s broader stance: that the OSP must operate free of partisan interference, even as the NPP frames the probe as a witch hunt. With Ofori-Atta poised to return for questioning, the resolution of these allegations—and the OSP’s handling of other pending cases—will either reinforce public trust in Ghana’s anti-corruption infrastructure or deepen doubts about its independence.