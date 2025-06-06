NDC’s Sinare Endorses Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy in Eid Message

In an Eid al-Adha address to Ghana’s Muslim community, Alhaji Said Sinare, National Chairman of the NDC’s Zongo Caucus Working Committee, urged support for President John Mahama’s proposed 24-Hour Economy policy.

Sinare framed the initiative as an economic solution to reduce poverty, declaring it would ensure “the night will no longer sleep with poverty.”

Sinare praised Mahama’s reduction of Hajj pilgrimage fares as a “historic act of compassion,” contrasting it with what he characterized as prohibitive costs under the current administration. He accused Vice President Bawumia and the ruling NPP of leveraging Muslim identity for political gain while allegedly neglecting Zongo community development. “They built monuments while our communities begged for water,” Sinare stated.

The NDC chairman positioned the 24-hour economy as vital for youth employment and entrepreneurship in Muslim-majority neighborhoods, citing planned investments in infrastructure, education, and job creation. He concluded by calling for unity behind Mahama’s candidacy: “Ghana needs a leader who reflects our values and aspirations.”