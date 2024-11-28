NDC’s Solomon Nkansah Acknowledges Bawumia’s Political Recovery Ahead of 2024 Elections

Solomon Nkansah, the former propaganda secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has acknowledged a significant recovery by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice-presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which has made the 2024 election increasingly competitive.

Nkansah, speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM, noted that as of April this year, the NDC was comfortably ahead in the race. However, he believes that since Bawumia has intensified his campaign efforts, particularly outside the capital, Accra, the election has become much more challenging for the NDC.

“In April, the election was in favor of John Dramani Mahama and the NDC. But since Bawumia moved to the grassroots, he has managed to recover significantly, making this a more competitive election,” Nkansah stated. He further explained that the NDC had initially been in a strong position, given Ghana’s typical political cycles, where power often shifts after two terms. However, the NPP’s campaign efforts have been formidable, with Bawumia’s recovery making the changeover difficult.

Nkansah also highlighted the NPP’s strategic efforts in both the presidential and parliamentary races. He pointed to the extensive campaign machinery of the NPP, which includes seven major campaign teams and numerous smaller groupings, as well as the solo campaign efforts by Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent NPP figure. Agyapong, according to Nkansah, is focusing on regions where the NPP is already strong but still requires further work, particularly those that Bawumia cannot personally visit.

Nkansah contrasted this with the NDC’s own campaign structure, mentioning that the party has five major campaign teams and is also undertaking “underground intelligence work” to secure victory.

“This is shaping up to be one of the most fiercely contested elections,” Nkansah concluded, emphasizing the intensity of the political battle ahead.