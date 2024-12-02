NDC’s Tanoh Criticizes NPP’s Job Creation Claims, Pledges to Tackle Unemployment

Augustus Goosie Tanoh, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Manifesto Committee, has strongly criticized the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its claim of creating over two million jobs since coming into office.

In an interview on TV3’s Hot Issues with Kemenni Amaor, Tanoh dismissed the NPP’s job creation figures as unfounded, accusing the party of fabricating data without any credible evidence.

Tanoh pledged that, should the NDC win the upcoming elections, it would prioritize addressing the country’s unemployment crisis by creating approximately 1.7 million jobs over the next four years. He explained that the NDC’s goal is to generate around 431,000 jobs annually, citing that an average of 308,000 people join the workforce each year, while only about 123,000 secure employment. This gap, Tanoh argued, leaves many Ghanaians without work and is an issue the NDC intends to tackle head-on.

The NDC official expressed skepticism regarding the NPP’s reported job creation numbers, remarking, “I don’t know where the NPP got these numbers from. I don’t know if they have a secret ‘statistics room’ in their bedroom.” He described the two million jobs claim as “completely fabricated” and dismissed the figures as “fancy and imaginary.”

Tanoh emphasized that the NDC is committed to providing realistic, data-driven solutions to Ghana’s unemployment problem, promising practical strategies designed to create sustainable employment opportunities for the country’s workforce.