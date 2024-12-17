NDC’s Victory Signals New Dawn for Ghana’s Poultry Sector

The recent victory of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) marks a pivotal moment for Ghana’s poultry industry, which has long struggled against cheap imports.

Ghana’s poultry sector has been dominated by foreign imports, with approximately 95% of the country’s poultry consumption last year, totaling 300,000 metric tons, coming from abroad. These imports cost the country $280 million, while local production accounted for a mere 5% of total demand. This dependency underscores the urgent need for transformative policy measures to revitalize the sector.

The NDC’s manifesto presents a comprehensive plan to address the challenges of the poultry industry. The party’s vision includes incentivizing local poultry farmers, boosting domestic consumption through the ‘Made-in-Ghana’ campaign, and implementing the ‘Poultry Farm to Table’ initiative. These policies aim to reduce high production costs, improve market access, and cut down on the country’s reliance on imports, thus offering a much-needed lifeline to the struggling industry.

As an Agricultural Extension professional with extensive experience in agribusiness, I wholeheartedly support this initiative. Throughout my work with farmers across Ghana, I have witnessed firsthand the obstacles they face. However, when the right policies are introduced, there is vast potential for growth, and this initiative provides a clear path forward for the sector.

The proposed changes offer a practical strategy to restore confidence in local poultry production. Not only will this policy create jobs and boost farmer incomes, but it will also contribute to food security in Ghana. For poultry farmers who have faced economic hardship, this policy represents a long-awaited opportunity for progress.

To poultry farmers and all Ghanaians, now is the time to embrace optimism. With the next government’s commitment to these bold policies, we can expect a shift towards greater self-sufficiency, reduced import dependency, and a flourishing poultry industry.

The transformation of Ghana’s poultry sector is within reach. Together, we can take this opportunity to create a sustainable, self-reliant industry that will benefit all Ghanaians and position the country as a leader in poultry production across West Africa.