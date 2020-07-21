Even though the novel coronavirus has slowed the political temperature in Ghana, the 2020 electioneering clock is ticking faster than one can image.

Although the ‘new normal’ era has curtailed the political euphoria, the usual funfairs, as well as the pomp and pageantry that characterised with large political rallies the Ghanaian soil had witness during election year, the two glamorous political parties; the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are said to leave no stone unturned in their quest to annexed the presidential seat come December 7, 2020.

Both the incumbent and the opposition parties have been trying hard to undo each other to woo the electorates to their side. The NDC had out smart and out play its main opponent by naming a relatively unknown personality as its running mate after a long wait.

The NPP after dropping their trump card “the Nana Addo- Bawumia” ticket about two weeks began mocking the NDC for not being unable to choose a running mate months after it had elected its Flagbearer citing several including lack of competent men.

NDC’s delay in choosing a running mate became a campaign mantra for the governing NPP as enthusiastic political watchers and analysts even came up with possible names for the NDC choice from if the Flagbearer former President John Dramani Mahama was unable to get someone to partner him.

But at last Mr. Mahama and the NDC dropped the name of his running mate (Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman) which students of politics, political watchers and analysts alike believed have shook the NPPs political foundation.

Deep throat sources within the governing party has it that there are serious anxiety among the top hierarchy of NPP minutes after the former university don and Vice Chancellor’s name popped up as the person the Flagbearer and the NDC have settled on.

Events unfolding weeks after Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman’s candidature was announced shivers has been sent through the spine of the elephant family as their thought and hopes are said to have been made stillborn because none of the possible names the NPP spent months if not years to prepared their dossier on did not see the light of day.

The nomination of Prof Opoku-Agyeman as the running mate to Mr. Mahame has been described by some political analysts as a masterstroke which has rendered most NPP communicators dumb while others are having “verbal diarrhea” thus running their mouths on unnecessary and irrelevant issues both in the mainstream and new media space.

It seems the NPP are in for real trouble in their life as the party has so far not been able to raise any incriminating corruption or serious human right abuse charges against the good old Prof Opoku-Agyeman which political watchers say is a plus for the NDC.

The only allegations the communication directorate of the NPP has been forced to put out are the following that:

1. Prof Opoku-Agyeman is not someone who has a track record of fighting for women and their welfare.

2. It was her tenure as education minister that training teachers’ allowances were scrapped.

3. Again teachers’ transportation allowances were not paid.

4. She introduced the practice of teachers working for two years without being paid and being restricted to being paid only three months back pay, no matter how long they had worked and

5. she appended her signature to the petition to have the Montie Trio who had then been incarcerated at Nsawam to be freed against sound advice from well-meaning Ghanaians

Today is the third day since Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyeman’s running mate candidature to John Mahama was announced and till now I have not heard anyone mentioning economics, and no one has mentioned Dr. Bawumiah by the NPP?

I’m reliably informed that the NPP have looked everywhere to find fault with Prof Opoku-Agyemang and since they didn’t find one directly linked to her, they have resorted to comparing her to Mrs Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and asking which of the two women helped in the grassroots mobilization of the NDC in the 80s.

This irrelevant comparison and baseless allegations against the NDC vice Presidential Candidate by NPP communicators, Members of Parliament, ministers and other appointees shows clearly how her nomination has shaken the very base of their party.

They (both government and party gurus) have been rendered restless, clueless, confused and impotent by the “NDC’s masterstroke”.

Time they say is the best story teller so let’s all wait patiently and see how things unfold in the coming week, months or even years if the NPP’s allegations against the ace educationist, academician, administrator and a politician will have any negative impact on the NDC going into election 2020.

What Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang brings to the John Mahama ticket?

I can say without any shred of doubt that after going through Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s unparalleled credentials, everything points to the fact that she comes to the table with her rich experience, innovations, and dynamism contrary to what the NPP folks are alleging she brings nothing to the stables of political discourse.

Apart from the unparalleled academic credentials, and working experience, her home region, Central Region will also play a key determining factor come December, 7, 2020 as the party (NDC) has been constant in picking its running mate from.

Some of the former vice presidential candidates that come to mind are the late Ekow Nkansah Ackah in 1992, late Prof. J. E. A. Mills-1996 who subsequently became the Presidential Candidate in 2000, 2004 and won the ultimate in 2008 and late Paa Kwasi Amissah Arthur in 2012 and 2016.

What political watchers say is troubling the NPP more is the number of some key identifiable groupings, which political scientists described as “election deciders” like women groups, the academia and the middle class have fallen for the NDC for the appointment of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman as the running mate to Mr. Mahama.

For instance a Development Consultant and Democracy Engineer, Dr Nansata Yakubu, did not miswords when she openly said on live televised program that the NDC has demonstrated they believed in women empowerment and good governance hence presenting to Ghanaians a capable woman as the party’s running mate for the 2020 polls.

According to Dr Yakubu the selection of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman as John Mahama’s running mate would bring dynamism and freshness to the party’s presidential ticket for the 2020 Election.

She was of the view that the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof Naana’s vast experience as an educationist, academician, and university administrator will bring huge transformation into our body politics moving forward.

Dr. Yakubu was of the opinion that this is the only time the nation had given women the opportunity to demonstrate their competence.

Even though some people might argue that in the past some smaller parties picked women as RM like in the case of 2016 Election, where Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) chose a woman, Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku, as his running mate, and women like Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings stood for elections, but those were political parties whose structures were not well developed to be seen as strong contenders in an elections.

Article by: Franklin ASARE-DONKOH

Advertisements