NDC’s Yammin Warns Against “Father-for-All” Acts, Vows Party Will Not Tolerate Leniency Toward NPP

Joseph Yammin, the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a stern warning to the party’s majority in Parliament and government officials, declaring that any future acts of leniency or conciliation toward the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be met with fierce resistance from the NDC’s grassroots.

Yammin’s statement, shared on social media, comes in response to growing frustration among NDC members over what they perceive as unnecessary apologies and concessions made to their political rivals.

In his post, Yammin referenced an old video of NPP stalwart Kennedy Agyapong making disparaging remarks about former President John Mahama. He used the clip to underscore his point, stating that the NDC’s rank-and-file will no longer tolerate any apologies or gestures of goodwill—often described as “father-for-all” acts—toward the NPP. “The next time we hear any apology from the majority in Parliament, everyone will hear from us. The same goes for government officials. Any act of ‘father-for-all’ won’t be entertained. The country must and will be reset,” Yammin declared.

The warning follows a recent incident that sparked outrage within the NDC. Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga apologized to former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta after National Security operatives searched his residence. This gesture drew sharp criticism from NDC members, who argued that the party had endured far worse treatment when it lost power in 2016, with no apologies or remorse from the NPP. Many within the NDC view such conciliatory actions as a betrayal of the party’s principles and a sign of weakness in the face of political adversaries.

Yammin’s message reflects a broader sentiment within the NDC that the party must adopt a tougher stance against the NPP, particularly as Ghana’s political landscape grows increasingly polarized. His remarks also highlight the growing influence of the party’s grassroots, who are demanding accountability from their leaders and a more assertive approach to governance.

The NDC organizer’s statement is likely to intensify tensions between the two major political parties, especially as the country gears up for future elections. Yammin’s vow to “reset” the country suggests a more aggressive political strategy, one that prioritizes the NDC’s interests over bipartisan gestures. For now, the ball is in the court of NDC MPs and government officials, who must navigate the delicate balance between maintaining political decorum and appeasing their increasingly vocal base.

As the political drama unfolds, one thing is clear: the era of “father-for-all” politics may be coming to an end, at least within the NDC. The party’s leadership will need to tread carefully to avoid alienating its supporters while managing the fallout from Yammin’s bold declaration.