NDC’s Youth Manifesto Set to Address Ghana’s Young Population with Key Healthcare Promises

As part of its vision for the 2024 elections, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) launched a comprehensive youth manifesto aimed at addressing the needs of the Ghanaian youth, who played a significant role in the party’s electoral victory.

The manifesto outlined bold promises designed to overhaul key sectors and ensure that the system works efficiently and effectively for young Ghanaians.

The implementation of the manifesto will fall under the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, now led by George Opare Addo, who has been nominated as Minister. With a focus on youth empowerment, the manifesto covers a wide range of issues, but it places particular emphasis on the healthcare sector, highlighting several key promises that have garnered attention.

One of the central commitments in the manifesto is the introduction of free primary healthcare services at the basic level. This initiative is aimed at providing accessible and affordable healthcare to all young Ghanaians, ensuring that they have access to essential health services without financial barriers. The party has emphasized that this policy will be a critical part of its efforts to improve the well-being of the youth and the broader population.

Another notable promise is the introduction of risk exposure insurance for healthcare workers, a policy that aims to provide financial protection for those on the frontlines of the healthcare system. The NDC has pledged to safeguard health workers from the financial implications of injuries, illnesses, or other risks they may encounter in their day-to-day roles. This initiative is expected to improve working conditions for health professionals and contribute to a more secure healthcare workforce.

Perhaps one of the most unique aspects of the NDC’s Youth Manifesto is the proposal to incentivize healthcare workers who are willing to serve in rural and underserved communities. The party has promised to reward such workers with a five-year work-abroad programme, a measure designed to attract skilled healthcare professionals to regions that often face shortages of qualified staff. This incentive could have a significant impact on the availability and quality of healthcare in rural areas, which are often neglected in terms of resources and skilled personnel.

These promises reflect the NDC’s commitment to addressing the pressing challenges faced by the Ghanaian youth, particularly in the areas of healthcare and employment. As George Opare Addo prepares to lead the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, all eyes will be on how the government translates these promises into tangible actions that benefit both young Ghanaians and the broader population.