NDF Message On The Current Violence In Northern Ghana

PEACE IN NORTHERN GHANA IS THE PATHWAY TO DEVELOPMENT OF ITS PEOPLE

The Northern Development Forum (NDF) is deeply saddened by the resurgence of pockets of conflict and violence in some communities in Northern Ghana. Notably, the recent incidences in Bawku, Kandiga, Doba and the Nanumba (Bimbilla) areas are particularly disturbing.

The people and communities in these areas have witnessed untold suffering already from previous conflicts and violence. The State and other non-state Agencies like the NDF have already invested incalculable resources and time to contain the earlier conflicts and mediation measures. We are much appalled that scarce resources have to be diverted from promoting livelihoods and wellbeing to these endless security and mediation measures.

We continue to cherish the richness and diversity of the cultures and history of the people who inhabit the North of Ghana. We believe that these cultural and historical diversities are an invitation for mutual respect, cooperation, learning and sharing of our unique identities. These differences should never provide any grounds for inter-ethnic or inter-communal clashes for supremacy or domination.

The NDF will like to remind all our people in Northern Ghana that our common and bitterest enemies are poverty, ignorance and deprivation. They affect our people equally regardless of ethnic and cultural differences. Unless we the people of Northern Ghana unite in one accord and in pursuit of peace and development, these enemies will drain all our development potentials to debilitating levels. The absence of social cohesion is the environment much needed by these enemies to thrive. We should not give them the chance to destroy us.

Finally, we are also aware that some backwards-thinking persons are in the business of fanning these conflicts in Northern Ghana for their personal and narrow gains. We therefore urge such people to refocus their energies and resources on the accelerated development of peaceful Northern Ghana with equal opportunities to achieve their potential. Conflicts will certainly not facilitate the development of Northern Ghana.

The NDF is a non-partisan, non-ethnic, non-denominational and a development-oriented organisation comprising citizens of the five regions of Northern Ghana.

Signed for: Major Albert Don-Chebe (Rtd).

Chairman, NDF.