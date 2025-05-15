Ndidi Reflects on Leicester’s Relegation and Vardy Farewell

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has shared candid insights about the club’s relegation season and the impending departure of Jamie Vardy in an exclusive interview with Showmax Premier League.

As the Foxes prepare for their final Premier League match against Ipswich Town, the Nigerian international reflected on lessons from a difficult campaign.

Ndidi paid tribute to Vardy’s influence both on and off the pitch. “It’s been a privilege to play alongside him,” he said. “He’s mentally the strongest guy I’ve seen.” The 27-year-old revealed Vardy’s locker room presence included attempts to learn Nigerian Pidgin to bond with African teammates.

When analyzing Leicester’s season, Ndidi identified mental fragility as a key issue. “We gave up too quick when conceding,” he admitted, though he highlighted his two-assist performance in the 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace as a personal highlight.

The midfielder praised Nottingham Forest’s pragmatic approach this season while naming Manchester City as their toughest tactical opponent. He also singled out Wolves’ Matheus Cunha as the most challenging individual matchup.

With relegation confirmed, Ndidi emphasized the importance of learning from this season’s mistakes. He defended manager Ruvan Iskander, suggesting the Dutchman lacked proper support during their slump.

Looking ahead, Ndidi remains focused on international duty with Nigeria, prioritizing World Cup qualification over next year’s AFCON tournament. He named compatriots Ola Aina and Alex Iwobi alongside Mohamed Salah as Africa’s standout Premier League performers this season.

Leicester’s final Premier League match before Championship football next season airs Sunday at 16:00 on Showmax Premier League and SuperSport.