NDPC Begins Six-Month Review of National Development Plan to Shape Ghana’s Future Policies

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has initiated a comprehensive six-month evaluation of the Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework (MTNDPF) for 2022-2025, a critical step in refining Ghana’s development agenda.

The framework, known as Agenda for Jobs II, prioritizes key sectors such as Social Protection, Child Protection, Education, Health, Nutrition, Job Creation, and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH). The evaluation aims to assess the effectiveness of these policies and provide actionable insights to guide the creation of Ghana’s next development blueprint.

At the launch event, Dr. Eric Akobeng, Director General of the NDPC, emphasized the commission’s commitment to transparency and ethical standards throughout the evaluation process. He outlined the collaborative approach being taken, involving a Cross-Sectoral Planning Group with representatives from ministries, departments, agencies (MDAs), the private sector, and subject-matter experts. To ensure a balanced and thorough assessment, the NDPC will also form an Evaluation Reference Group comprising academia, civil society organizations (CSOs), development partners, and government institutions. Steering and Technical Committees will oversee the process, ensuring a structured and inclusive review.

Dr. Akobeng highlighted the importance of the evaluation in shaping Ghana’s future policies. “The findings from this exercise will inform the next Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework, ensuring it aligns with the nation’s aspirations and priorities,” he said. The evaluation will not only measure the implementation of existing policies but also assess their fairness, inclusivity, and alignment with human rights and disability standards.

Charles Dzradosi, UNICEF’s Social Policy Specialist, echoed this sentiment, reaffirming UNICEF’s support for Ghana’s policy evaluation systems. He stressed the need for policies to be equitable and inclusive, stating, “This process will go beyond simply cataloging what has been done. It will critically examine whether these policies are human-rights-based, disability-inclusive, and truly equitable.” Dzradosi expressed optimism that the evaluation’s outcomes would provide a robust foundation for future policy planning and implementation.

As Ghana strives for sustainable development, the evaluation of Agenda for Jobs II is poised to deliver critical insights and recommendations. By identifying gaps and successes in the current framework, the NDPC aims to craft a more effective and inclusive policy roadmap for the nation. This initiative underscores Ghana’s commitment to evidence-based governance and its determination to maximize the welfare of its citizens through thoughtful and inclusive policy-making.