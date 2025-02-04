NDPC launches MTNDPF to effectively manage the economy

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has launched the process of preparing evaluation of the Medium – Term National Development Policy Framework (MTNDPF) for jobs II, 2022 – 2025 to efficiently manage the economy to enhance the wellbeing of the citizenry.

“Evaluation is essential to the development of the nation hence the framers of the 1992 constitution in Article 87 clause 2 (e) mandated the Commission to monitor, evaluate and coordinate development policies, programmes and projects,”.

MTNDPF is a strategic guide for Ghana’s development over four years which operationalizes Article 36, Clause 1 of the 1992 Constitution and also falls in line with NDPC Act, 1994 (Act 479) and its (system) Act, 1994 (Act 480) for the preparation of district, sectoral and regional plans for the nation.

At the launch in Accra, the Director General of NDPC Dr. Eric Akobeng said the Commission’s of the belief that evaluation would unearth useful information that would set the tone for the development policy framework to reflect on the aspirations of the country.

According to him, the Commission will also set up an Evaluation Reference Group and will include academia, civil Society organization, private sector development partners, ministries, departments and agencies as well as steering and technical committees to monitor the conduct of the evaluation.

“The Commission in collaboration with stakeholders will focus in key areas such as social protection, child protection, education, health, creation of jobs and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)”, he mentioned, adding that the exercise will run for a six months period.

The Director General said the MTNDPF will also serve as inputs for Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs, Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to prepare their annual budgets and also a reference point for development partners among others.

In a remark, A Social Policy Specialist at UNICEF, Mr. Charles Dzradosi said, his outfit will continue to support government in its evaluation systems for polices and plans at all levels, adding that it will help strengthen the evaluation process and will provide and ensure that all UNICEF commitment are met through the evaluation process,” he said.

Report by Ben LARYEA