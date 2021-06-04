The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) is to consult on the Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework (2022-2025).

A statement issued by the NDPC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the current Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework (MTNDPF) dubbed “Agenda for Jobs: Creating Prosperity and Equal Opportunity for All” would end in December 2021.

It said per its mandate, the NDPC was preparing the successor framework for the period 2022-2025.

“As part of efforts to make the process inclusive and participatory, the Commission is hosting an online public consultation meeting to inform and solicit inputs from the Ghanaian public on the draft successor MTNDPF (2022-2025),” it said.

“The meeting will also be used to create awareness on proposed development goals, objectives, and strategies to be pursued over the next four years (2022-2025) to advance Ghana’s socio-economic development.”

The statement said a draft Policy Framework Matrix had been developed by Cross-sectoral Planning Groups (CSPGs) as mandated by the NDPC Act (Act 479).

It said the draft Policy Matrix catalogued priority development issues, policy objectives, and strategies and clustered under six development dimensions, namely: Economic Development, Social Development; Environment, infrastructure, and Human Settlements; Governance; Emergency Planning and COVID Response; and Implementation Coordination, Monitoring and Evaluation.

“The MTNDPF (2022-2025) will guide Ghana’s socio-economic development for the next four years. Development is a shared responsibility of every citizen therefore an active and productive contribution is needed to enhance our planning and development agenda,” noted Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah – Abrampa, Director General of the NDPC.

The statement said the process of producing the new MTNDPF began in September 2020, with the Commission convening Cross-Sectoral Planning Groups (CSPGs) meetings to review the implementation of the current Policy Framework, identify critical challenges, as well as emerging development issues.

It said the groups proposed priorities and strategies for implementation taking into consideration the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Africa Union’s Agenda 2063, and the Paris Climate Agreement among others.

It said the CSPG meetings involved technical experts from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the private sector and academia.

The statement noted that stakeholders had already been engaged in all 16 regions to solicit input and ownership of the new Policy Framework.

It said the Commission had also incorporated views from its National Development Forums.

It said the views bordered on topical development issues such as quality political leadership; values and attitudinal change, peace and security; efficient public services and institutional strengthening; maintaining macro-economic stability; human capital development and efficient productivity; science, technology, and innovation; land reforms; infrastructure development; and clean and affordable energy.

It said the Commission requested the public to join the virtual public consultation on the Medium-term National Development Policy Framework (2022- 2025) on Thursday 3rd June 2021 at 0930 hours via zoom and Facebook @NDPC Ghana

The statement said the public could make written submissions for the consideration of the Commission by 30th June 2021 to [email protected]

It said the public was also encouraged to download a copy of the draft Policy Framework Matrix of the MTNDPF (2022 – 2025) through the link http://bit.ly/3yCACBLe and review the relevant dimensions of interest.

