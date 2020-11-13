

Thaiaru Ndungu scored 40 points to win the maiden Rotary Foundation Open Golf Championship played at the Achimota Golf Course in Accra.

Ndungu who played 28 In and 22 Out with a Handicap of 12, would now be playing to a new Handicap of 10.

He was followed by Church Ansah with 37 points while John Gabbah placed third with 35 points.

In the Ladies segment, Flora Hutubese came first with 41 points, Ann Brown came second with 40 points while Aiyala took the third position with 38 points.

In the Group ‘B’ encounter, Albert Williams came first with 41 points, Jeff Grant took the second position with 40 points while Lloyd Kusi placed third with 38 points.

The one-day 18-Hole Stable-ford competition dubbed Time with Paul Harris Fellows(PHFs), attracted 100 participants.

It was aimed at raising funds to support the Mallam Atta Maternity Ward Extension project being undertaken by the Rotary Club of Accra Ridge.

Madam Yaa Ohenewaa Nkrumah, President of the Rotary Club of Accra Ridge said time with the PHFs was the Club’s way of celebrating the theme of the month which was dedicated to highlighting the Rotary Foundation and a platform for celebrating all those who have made a contribution towards the Foundation.

She said since it was founded 100 years ago, the Foundation has spent more than four billion dollars on ,life-changing, sustainable projects and that ‘with your help we can make lives better in Mallam Atta and its environs.

The competition was sponsored some corporate bodies including Kaiser West Africa Limited, Japan Motors, Silver Star Auto, Prudential Bank Limited and Duraplast Limited.