Nduom Advises Students To Study Hard

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, Chairman of the Nduom School of Business and Technology (NSBT), has urged students to strive harder in their educational journey to contribute their quota to national development.

He said, students needed to always work harder when performing any difficult task considered not enjoyable, but crucial for their success.

Dr Nduom gave the advice when he addressed students via zoom at the second matriculation ceremony at the Schoolâ€™s Auditorium.

The matriculants would be offering degree programmes including Bachelor of Science (Bsc) Banking and Finance, Bsc Information and Communication Technology and Bsc Information Technology and Management (ITM)

Diploma Programmes included Management Studies, Accounting, Information and Technology and banking and Finance.

He said, education and skills training constituted the most essential approach to manpower development, adding that students should strive towards attaining greater heights in their educational pursuits to gain better positions in the society.

The Chairman urged the students to work hard and excel wherever they may find themselves and entreated them to become worthy ambassadors of the NSBT by exhibiting the values to be imbibed in them over the period of their studies.

He stated that the effects of COVID -19 on businesses and institutions were enormous but noted that the institution would stick to its mandate to provide quality and brilliant students for the job market.

Dr Nduom who doubles as the Founder of the Institution, said the school was moving step by step to become a great giant to meet and compete with local and international universities.

He charged the lecturers to give the students practical and real experience- based teaching to prepare them well to meet the global job market.

Professor Daniel Adjepong Nyarko, Rector of NSBT, urged the matriculants to abide by the rules and regulations of the institution.

He told them to see their ceremony as a milestone towards their future, put much efforts to achieve the ultimate goals and become influential persons in life.

Prof. Nyarko stated emphatically that the institution was fully accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and was mandated to run degree and diploma courses.

That he said made the NSBT a University by all standards and was working hard to meet the criteria for the use of the adjective University.

Prof. Nyarko informed the public of the existence of a scholarship fund tailored to assist needy students to access quality tertiary education at the institution.