Nearly 3 million people face food insecurity in Cameroon

Over 2.9 million people in Cameroon face food insecurity due to conflicts and poor production, according to a report published by the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

For the October-December 2023 period, 2,940,807 people, or 10.6 percent of the population, in Cameroon are in “acute food and nutrition insecurity,” Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Gabriel Mbairobe told a press briefing Monday night to officially present the report.

He said 10 of Cameroon’s 58 administrative divisions are facing food insecurity, mainly due to climate change and insecurity in the Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest, where an armed separatist insurgency is in progress, and in the Far North region, where the Boko Haram terror group continues to attack civilians and soldiers.

The report estimates that the number of people facing food and nutrition insecurity will drop to 2.5 million between June and August next year.

The government will adopt new policies, such as enhancing import substitution and providing support to small-scale farmers, who account for 80 percent of food production, to alleviate the food crisis, Mbairobe said.