Nearly 32 Percent of Japanese Support Taro Kono as Future Prime Minister

As many as 31.9% of the Japanese are ready to vote for Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership election in the fall, the poll conducted by the Kyodo news agency showed on Sunday.

The election, which will also determine the new prime minister, is to take place on September 29.

The poll also showed that 26.6% would vote for former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and 18.8% chose former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.

More than a half of the population supported the intention of incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down over the fall of his approval ratings caused by his response to the COVID-19 challenges.

The survey was conducted from September 4-5 by randomly dialing 1,071 eligible voters.

Only Kishida has officially announced his campaign bid so far.

Taro Kono used to serve as Japan’s defense and foreign minister, and now the official is in charge of the COVID-19 vaccination drive and administrative and regulatory reforms.