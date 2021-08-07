Nearly 400 Taliban Members Killed Across Afghanistan Over Past Day

The Afghan government forces have killed 385 members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist group) and injured 210 others across the country over the past 24 hours, Afghan defense ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said on Saturday.

“385 #Taliban terrorists were killed and 210 others were wounded as a result of #ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Logar, Ghazni, Paktika, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Jowzjan, Samangan, Helmand, Takhar, Baghlan & Kapisa provinces during the last 24 hours,” Aman tweeted.

Afghanistan has witnessed a rise in violence in recent weeks as the Taliban stepped up its offensive after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May. The troop pullout was one of the points of the agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.