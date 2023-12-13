Nearly 5,000 cattle die in Zimbabwe due to drought

Nearly 5,000 cattle have died from drought and diseases throughout Zimbabwe since late November, as the country grapples with an El Nino-induced drought, local media reported Sunday.

According to The Sunday Mail newspaper, the drought is more severe in the southern parts of the country, prompting the government to launch a borehole drilling program to mitigate the situation.

Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Anxious Masuka toured part of Matabeleland South Province on Friday and announced the immediate drilling of boreholes to save the lives of both livestock and people.