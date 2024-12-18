Nearly Half of Africans Contemplate Emigration, Driven by Economic Factors – Afrobarometer

A new Afrobarometer survey reveals that nearly half of Africans have considered emigrating, marking a significant increase compared to previous years.

The study, conducted across 24 African countries, shows that 47% of respondents have thought about leaving their country, with 27% giving it considerable thought. This is a notable rise from earlier surveys in 2016/2018, where fewer citizens expressed the same sentiment.

Among the countries surveyed, Liberia (78%), The Gambia (68%), Cabo Verde (64%), and Ghana (61%) have the highest proportions of people contemplating emigration. In contrast, Tanzania stands out as the only country where the number of people considering emigration has decreased, with just 9% of Tanzanians expressing a desire to leave.

The findings also show a 9-point increase in the average share of citizens across 22 countries surveyed consistently since 2016/2018, with Liberia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Namibia, The Gambia, and Zimbabwe recording double-digit increases in emigration intent. In contrast, Tanzania saw a decrease of 5 percentage points.

When it comes to preferred destinations, North America (31%) and Europe (29%) top the list, although nearly a quarter (22%) of potential migrants are considering relocating within the African continent. Economic hardship and the pursuit of better job opportunities are the primary motivations, with 49% of respondents citing employment prospects and 29% seeking to escape poverty as key drivers for emigration.

Afrobarometer’s data, collected from 1,200 to 2,400 adults per country, continues to provide valuable insights into African citizens’ perspectives on democracy, governance, and quality of life.