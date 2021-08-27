Nearly three-quarters of French population has received one jab

Some 71.1 per cent of the French population has received at least the first part of their vaccination against the coronavirus, health authorities announced in Paris on Friday.

Some 62.7 per cent – nearly two-thirds of the population – already have a full vaccination, they said.

The vaccination rate among staff in hospitals and nursing homes, where Covid-19 vaccinations are to become obligatory, is also rising.

Despite the encouraging figures, the number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospital is also on the rise.

The nationwide seven-day incidence fell by 12 per cent compared to the previous week to reach 216. It declined in the regions of Occitania (318), Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur (531) and on the island of Corsica (343).

For three weeks now, a digital ID has been required in France to attend events and to enter cafes, restaurants and shopping centres. It is used to show that you have been vaccinated, have recovered or have a negative test.

French people who have not been vaccinated or have not yet been fully vaccinated have been tested intensively since then, which has also revealed a number of asymptomatic infections.

However, President Emmanuel Macron’s stricter coronavirus-related rules continue to come under fire. This weekend, for the seventh time in a row, demonstrations against the health ID and compulsory vaccination for some professional groups were announced in France.