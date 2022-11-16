Nebraska State partners Ghana to improve, grow agriculture sector

The State of Nebraska in the United States of America is partnering Ghana to accelerate growth and development in the country’s agricultural value chain.

Representatives of Nebraska State, comprising three Senators and other officials, are in the country to understudy Ghana’s agriculture sector and identity areas they could promote partnership and collaboration for mutual benefits.

Mr Ken Schilz, a Former Nebraska State Senator, who led the delegation, said they sought to understudy Ghana’s agriculture sector and identity areas in the value chain to partner.

“There are a lot of opportunities as we engage in this partnership and programmes. We see this as a win-win situation between both states and not just a one-sided partnership,” he added.

Mr Schilz said they were seeking to partner the country in the provision of equipment and technologies and genetics.

He added that they also intended to create a larger market for local farmers and entrepreneurs in the agriculture value chain.

“We are looking at creating opportunities for funding, logistics and business support between Ghana and the State of Nebraska.

“We seek to create those businesses here so that everyone gets to take advantage and benefit from it,” he stressed.

Ms Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, the host institution, said the partnership would grow and strengthen the relationship between Ghana and the State of Nebraska.

She added that the partnership would also cover the areas of energy, lands and natural resources.

She encouraged persons in the agri-business value chain to take advantage of the partnership to grow their trade and businesses.

Ms Akosa said the partnership would be “a life-long partnership” to strengthen and facilitate agri-business engagement and exchanges between both states.