Necessity Voices Choir Group Launches First Album

A group of youth from various churches in the Builsa north municipality of the Upper East who came together to formed a choir group by the name (Necessity voices choir group) has on Thursday 29th December 2022 launched their first album at the Azenero social center.

This unique album captures the issues that many members of the homeless community face daily; the pain of losing loved ones, substance misuse, domestic violence, addiction, and difficulties with mental health.

The songs also capture the moments of kindness shown to one another in the society especially this hard time.

The album, entitled “Saliwa” is to help young people to steer clear of bad influences, promote good living values, encourage them to become exemplary citizens and help others in need and to promoting the spirit of God , love and sharing.

The album is also available via online outlets and streaming services – such as

Facebook, YouTube and Tik-tok all with the name (Necessity voices)