NEDCo Recovers GH₵850k on First Day of Revenue Exercise in Mim

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has recovered over GHC 850,000 on the first day of a targeted revenue mobilisation and loss control operation in Mim, within the Asunafo North District of the Ahafo Region.

The exercise, launched on Monday, 7 April 2025, is part of a broader strategy by the company’s Sunyani Area office to retrieve outstanding customer debts and ensure the sustainability of electricity supply across the region.

According to Engineer Augustine Akolgo Nsoh, Revenue Protection Officer for the Sunyani Area, NEDCo has suspended most non-essential services, including new connections, to focus entirely on revenue recovery efforts.

“NEDCo is in urgent need of funds to pay our suppliers and keep the lights on. If customers want uninterrupted service, bills must be settled promptly,” he told journalists.

Engineer Nsoh explained that the company is under growing financial pressure due to increasing customer debt, ageing infrastructure, and a rapidly expanding electricity network. He noted that many of the company’s transformers are overloaded and critical equipment is in need of replacement.

“We not only need funds to settle debts with external suppliers such as the Volta River Authority (VRA) and other power producers, but also to upgrade our own systems. This exercise is, therefore, essential,” he added.

During the first day of the operation, the team visited several major power consumers. At Ayum Forest Products Limited, which owed GHC 5.6 million, disconnection was averted after the company issued a post-dated cheque for GHC 800,000. The company employs around 1,000 people.

At Supremo Wood Processing Limited in nearby Bediako, power was cut due to an outstanding debt of GHC 1.4 million. Supply was later restored after partial payment was made.

Other companies visited included CookClean Ghana Limited, which had its electricity disconnected over a GHC 51,000 debt, and RK Peprah Company Limited, which settled GHC 70,000 out of an outstanding GHC 10,595.

Engineer Nsoh stressed that the initiative is aimed at stabilising operations, not penalising customers. He appealed for cooperation and timely payments to help NEDCo maintain reliable power delivery.

“We want to reassure our customers that this isn’t a punitive measure. But we simply cannot maintain reliable supply if bills go unpaid. All we ask is that customers play their part,” he said.

The mobilisation campaign is expected to extend across other communities within the Sunyani operational zone in the coming weeks.