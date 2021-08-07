Need for consensus on Ghana’s founding base – KNII

Dr. Benjamin Anyagre, Executive Director of the Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute(KNII), says it is important to come to a consensus of a people, on how to address Ghana’s founding base.

Dr. Anyagre, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, touched on the “Founder’s Day” commemoration on August 4 and said, while the day was of great essence, it was also important to acknowledge Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as Ghana’s leading founder.

He said in all other dispensations of countries, there was always recognition of a single person’s efforts when it came to great strides such as national liberation, citing former President Mandela and the South Africa-Apartheid scenario.

Dr. Anyagre said there was the need to have a national consensus on determining the exact mode of recognition for the country’s founding fathers.

He said this would create a credible blueprint that would enable generations unborn, to have a good understanding of the country’s history, especially its founding base.