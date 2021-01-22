There is the need to innovate new ways of generating employment as many are still without jobs inspite of government and private sector interventions.

Mrs. Nabilla Williams, the board member, MTN Foundation, said this on at Nsawam, when the Foundation commissioned a Youth employment and entrepreneurship project.

She said currently, one’s potential to get employed, largely depended on the practical skills of the person, and it had therefore become crucial to generate wealth creation through the nurturing and development of employable skills, especially among the youth.

Mrs. Williams said Ghana, according to the World Bank, was faced with 12 percent youth unemployment and more than 50 percent under employment.

She said the project would equip beneficiaries with employable skills and in effect, improve on their living standards.

Mrs. Williams said the project would also provide start-up working tools to beneficiaries, once they had completed the course.

She said the project formed part of the Foundation’s commitment to improving upon living standards and also offered an outlet, “for us to express our appreciation to communities in which we operate.”

Mrs. Williams advised 50 students who graduated from the school, as part of activities to mark the occasion, to adopt a good maintenance culture, and preserve their start off working tools, which had been given them.

She said the project would help reduce youth unemployment and also contribute towards of the Sustainable development Goals.

“We look forward to a great start of the project and we hope this will grow bigger than we can imagine,” she said.

Madam Maud Tsagli, Country IT Manager for Plan International, said her outfit held great value for the empowerment of young people, especially ladies.

She said Plan Ghana International partnering MTN Foundation was therefore in fulfilment of a core principle of the organisation.

Mr. Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Nsawam Adoagyiri, urged the participants to be resourceful and productive with what they had learnt.

He said by so doing, the participants would not only be contributing towards the improvement of their own selves and their community, but also, ensure the project’s sustenance, which was crucial to the community’s growth.

Mr Buabeng expressed his appreciation for the initiative and gave the assurance, that the community would ensure the sustenance of the project.

Courses offered at the school include; introduction to mobile phone technology, basic customer service, front end repairs, as well as repair and rectification of mobile phone faults.

Education on how to maintain a safe and secure work environment is also offered as part of the courses.

The event was a collaboration between MTN Ghana Foundation and Plan Ghana.