“Needless” Vandals-Vikings violent clashes under investigations – Management

The Management of the University of Ghana, Legon, has issued a statement signed by its Registrar, Mrs Emelia Agyei-Mensah, condemning the recent violent clashes between students of two halls on campus.

The university authorities “noted with concern, yet another series of clashes between students of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls, which occurred late in the evening of Friday, August 5th, and in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 6th, 2022”.

“Management condemns these needless acts of violence that have led to injuries and destruction of property, and calls on students of the two Halls to immediately halt any planned continuation of these acts”, the statement said.

It added: “Efforts to identify the perpetrators are ongoing, and those found culpable of breaking national laws or University regulations, will be appropriately sanctioned”.

“Management assures the University community of its resolve to ensure that academic work and other activities proceed without hindrance, and of its commitment to safeguarding peace and stability on all campuses of the University”, the statement noted.

The clashes led to the setting ablaze of a car parked within the premises of the latter on campus.

Some students have clashed in front of the Legon Hall Annex ‘B’ Building at the @UnivofGh this evening.

The reason why the clash occurred is not clear yet however the students were seen throwing stones and other materials at each other.