Needy Student Need Support To Fund Their Education – Principal

The Acting Principal of the Midwifery Training College in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, Mrs Christiana Amalba, has called for support from Non-Government Organizations and philanthropists for brilliant but needy students in the College to settle their school fees.

She said most of the students were from poor communities and found it difficult to pay their school fees after they were admitted into the College, and that affected their academic performance as they could not concentrate.

“I am using this avenue to appeal to philanthropists, Non-Government Organisations and stakeholders to support the brilliant but needy students to pay their fees in order for management to be able to run the institution smoothly,” she said.

Mrs Amalba made the appeal in her address at the College’s matriculation ceremony of 366 students, out of which 188 first year Diploma, 16 Post Basic students, and second year students made of 143 Diploma and 19 Post Basic students.

“I will also like to appeal to private individuals with scholarship schemes, to assist the students by enrolling them into their schemes to help them complete the programme successfully,” the Acting Principal said.

She disclosed that some of the students frequently missed lectures, while others could not concentrate on their academic work, owing to the bills they owed the College over the years, and reiterated her appeal to philanthropists, NGOs and benevolent individuals to extend support to them.

Mrs Amalba encouraged the students, especially the first year students, to brace all odds and challenges they may face, and strive for excellence, “As you begin your studies, I encourage you to strive for excellence. Excellence does not come from spending 24 hours a day on religious activities.

“Spending all your time on entertainment, devoting all your energies to organizing Students’ Representative Council and Ghana Nurses and Midwives Trainees Association (SRC/GNMTA) week celebrations and other events will not lead you to excellence,” she told them.

The Acting Principal added that they would be able to achieve excellence as students if they strike the right balance between their academic, extra curricula and social life, and further advised them to carefully apportion the amount of time they spent on their books, social engagements and on social media.

She congratulated and urged the matriculants to honour the tenets of their matriculation oath and be guided by the rules and regulations contained in their students’ handbook, “Your admission to this College is the beginning of a good future for you, every resource and material you need to graduate successfully as a professional midwife is available, so try and use it to the fullest.”

Dr Helen Akolgo-Azupogo, Chair of the Advisory Board of the College, congratulated the students on behalf of the Board, and admonished them to take their studies seriously to become professionally trained and skilled midwives to boost maternal health care in the Region and country.

“You have chosen to be trained as a midwife, a noble profession. You will therefore be concerned with, among others the welfare of women during pregnancy, labour, and postpartum period. The joy of these women and their families will be in your hands,” she said.

Dr Akolgo-Azupogo said the lives of expectant mothers were dependent on their professionalism and competency, noting that their responsibility and the expectations of society for them were huge, if they successfully completed their course.

“Therefore, do not take your training lightly. With the help of your Tutors, get all the skills and knowledge that you need to go out there after your period of training,” she said.