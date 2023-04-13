Neenyi Ghartey VII calls for gender balance ahead of Aboakyre Cycling Race

Neenyi Ghartey VII, the paramount Chief of the Efutu Traditional Council has appealed to the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) to give equal opportunity to all in the upcoming Aboakyre Cycling Race (ACR) to be held in Winneba, in the Central Region.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 ACR at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium, he expressed his excitement to have cycling as part of this year’s Aboakyer festival and hoped to adopt it annually.

He said, “we are appealing to the federation to give equal opportunity to sports men and women who are gifted to exploit their God given talents for the benefit of themselves and the nation”.

“We also encourage athletes not to think about riding alone, but also to take their education seriously.”

He added that, “We want to admonish all riders to look at the upcoming event as one that would enable them to demonstrate their talents and respect the spirit of fair play”.

He said that the festival had over the years been celebrated with different sporting disciplines including tennis, marathons, adding that it was time for cycling on April 29, 2023.

“We are aware that Ghana hosted the Africa Road and Para Road cycling championship this year comprising twenty-two Africa countries, and 222 cyclists participated, this shows how progressive cycling is.

“We monitored cycling for some time, and realized that countries like Eritrea, Rwanda, Burkina Faso among others have become power houses in the sports.

“This is a remarkable feat, and we are happy to be partner of the ACR together with the Winneba Sports College and the National Sports Authority to demonstrate sportsmanship and fair play.”

The Chief was accompanied by Neeyi Adoo-Opam II, Neenyi Obor Kwesi Atta II, Neenyi Gyan Gyete Gyenkomar Okweame, Maama Agness B. Mensah, Nana Kobina Otuboah I Benkumhene, Nana Kojo Oppong-Public Relation Officer Aboakyire Planning Committee and Francis Bolley – Media Officer.

The rest were Collins Kofi Eduafo-Ag Technical Director, Yaku Commodore-Management Member, Florence Adams – Public Relations Officer, Ambrose Derry, and Catherine Obeng-Women’s Commissioner all from the Winneba Sports College.