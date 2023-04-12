Neenyi Ghartey VII Delighted To Have Cycling As Part Of The 2023 Aboakyer Festival Activities

Paramount chief of the Efutu Traditional Council, Neenyi Ghartey VII has expressed his joy to add more sporting disciplines to the annual Aboakyer Festival in Winneba.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 Aboakyer Cycling Race at the media centre of the Accra Sports Stadium, he said the Festival has been celebrated with sporting events like Marathon and Tennis, and now they will have Cycling on April 29, 2023.

According to him, the Aboakyer itself is a festival full of energy as people are seen running and jumping all over, and he is happy that Cycling will stay as one of the sports to highlight the festival.

He gave a brief history of the Aboakyer Festival and how the Asafo Companies were formed, as well as the reason to go into the bush to catch a live antelope for sacrifice to the deity.

He was optimistic that the youth of Winneba will get interest in Cycling just as they have in other sports.

He hoped and appealed for an accident free, fair and great event with the best cyclist winning.

“We are happy to be a partner of the Aboakyer Cycling Race together with the Winneba Sports College and the National Sports Authority to demonstrate sportsmanship and fair play” he stressed.

He urged all cyclists to prepare and compete fairly for the attractive prizes at stake.

Mr. Shaaban Mohammed, General Secretary of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) said over the years, he had wished to have a race in Winneba and was happy it has come when he was in office as the Secretary.

He presented a roadmap of the 90 kilometers race, and hinted that three jerseys will be out for grabs by the best cyclists as well as fantastic prizes for the winners.

He also appealed corporate bodies to come on board to be part of the Festival as it is going to be very interesting, and also part of Ghana’s preparations towards the World Cycling Championship in Glasgow, Scotland which he has invited the Paramount Chief of the Efutu Traditional Council to go and portray the rich culture of Ghana.

Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) who was Special Guest at the launch said he was honoured to have Neenyi Ghartey VII at the programme, and believes one day hunting sports will add to the sporting disciplines in Ghana because Aboakyer has survived for a long time and it involves skill, strength and consciousness to win.

Nana Adu Mankatta, President of Sports For All Association was present at the launch and promised to support to make the Aboakyer Festival Cycling Race successful.

Some chiefs of the Efutu Traditional Area were there as well as officials of the University of Education at Winneba who came to back Neenyi Ghartey VII.