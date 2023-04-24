Neenyi Ghartey VII invested second Chancellor of UEW

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured of government’s steadfast commitment to continue to support the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and other public universities in the country.

He gave the assurance at the investiture ceremony of Neenyi Ghartey VII, Omanhen of Effutu Traditional Area as the Chancellor of UEW at Winneba.

He succeeded Alhaji Asuma Abu Band, the first chancellor of the university whose tenure has ended.

The programme was spiced with musical and colourful cultural displays by the School of Creative Arts of the University with the two Asafo Companies (Tuafo No. 0ne and Dentsifo No. Two), also entertaining the gathering with traditional war songs.

Among profiled dignitaries who graced the ceremony were the Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, some Ministers of State, Chiefs from the Central Region and the National House of Chiefs led by its President, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi ll.

Others were the Security Agencies, Convocation of the university, Chancellors and Vice chancellors of Sister University, Principals, members of the Effutu Traditional Council and students of the university.

President Akufo-Addo applauded the authorities of UEW for choosing Neenyi Ghartey VII who was a firm believer in academics.

“It is my expectation and hope that UEW whose core mandate is to produce professional educators to spearhead the new national vision of education aimed at re-directing Ghana’s efforts along the path of rapid economic and social development, will continue to produce graduates who will be bold to take up opportunities and possibilities for higher achievement.

“This should be done through innovation and creativity in today’s science and technology led global knowledge driving economy who will thereby help generate prosperity for the mas people of our time”, he stated.

Later, Nana Ofori I, Chairman of the University Council and Professor Mawutor Avoke, Vice Chancellor joined the President to robe Neenyi Ghartey.

The Council Chairman, the Vice Chancellor and the Acting Registrar, Mrs. Wilhelmina Tete-Mensah further performed the enthronement.

Rt. Rev. Paa Solomon Grant-Essilfie, Bishop of the Winneba Dioceses of the Methodist Church Ghana prayed for the new Chancellor and also inducted him into office.

Nana Ofori said Neenyi Ghartey’s appointment which was in line with the provisions in Act 204 and Act 672 of UEW, commenced on April 1, 2023.

Neenyi Ghartey, known in private life as Daniel Kobina Bortse Ghartey and was born on Tuesday April 3, 1956 and started his Basic Education at the Winneba Urban Council Primary School, continued to the then Methodist Middle Boys School from 1967 to 1970 and was later enrolled at the Accra Academy Secondary School where he successfully completed the General certificate of Education, Ordinary Level (GCE O’Level).

He completed the General Certificate of Education Advance Level in 1977 at the Winneba secondary school.

He was awarded Bachelor of Science in Agriculture with Honours in Animal Science in 1980 at the University of Ghana, Legon .

He was privileged to earn a commonwealth scholarship through the ministry of Agriculture and enrolled at the Central Poultry Training Institute, Hesaraghatta in India in 1988 where he attained advance knowledge in poultry nutrition and feeding in 1989.

He further attended Ruppin Institute of Agriculture, Emek Hefer in Israel, where he majored in farm management, planning and extension.

His again enrolled at the University of Cape Coast in 2009 to 2012 to further his education and was awarded a Master of Philosophy in Development Studies.

Neenyi Ghartey expressed appreciation to the President and all other officials for the honour done him and also their support to the growth of the University.

He also thanked the former chancellor of the University for the many accomplishments done on behalf of the university and assured that he will continue from where he left for the continuous growth of the university.