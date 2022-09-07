Negative social media impact on children worrying – Islamic Women

The Women’s Wing of the Islamic Mission Secretariat (IMS) has appealed for collective support for teachers to effectively impart godly-knowledge and moral uprightness to children.

It said the move would greatly help in reducing the negative impact of social media on the youth in the country.

Hajia Mariam Suleman Nketia, the General Secretary of the Wing, made the appeal at the 24th National Conference of the Wing, on the theme: “Combating the Negative Effects of Social Media: The Role of Muslim Woman”, held at Krobo-Techiman in the Bono East Region.

The three-day conference, attended by members from the 16 regions of Ghana, aimed at sensitising parents and guardians to monitor the lifestyles and activities of their children and wards through effective guidance and advice to protect them from social vices and negative social media impact.

Hajia Nketia said women could do their part in “training our children properly through the fear of God and utmost respect for the elderly in the society because every woman is a potential teacher to inculcate Islamic values and sense of godliness in children at the home.”

She commended successive governments for policy interventions such as the National Service Scheme, Youth Employment Agency, NABCO and You-Start, which had been providing financial relief for out-of-school youth.

Hajia Nketia, therefore, appealed to the Government to increase collaboration with the private sector to create more jobs for the unemployed and an enabling environment for graduates to create jobs for themselves.

The IMS’ vision is to promote unity among Muslims and non-Muslims for harmonious and peaceful coexistence, renew the faith of Muslims to be more committed to the rules of Islam and facilitate fund raising for developmental projects.

The Women`s Wing, formed 27 years ago, aimed at championing women’s concerns, including support for the vulnerable in society and engaging in vocational skills training for the less privileged.

Hajia Nketia observed that though social media had been beneficial to humankind in terms of technological advancement, its use was being abused by the youth.

She said a section of the youth had taken advantage of that to engage in unacceptable and criminal activities such as cyber fraud, LGBTQI+ practices and promotion of nudity.

The conference was, therefore, to bring to the fore the significant role women could play as mothers in combating the negative impact of social media on individuals, families and the larger society.