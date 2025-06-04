NEIP CEO, Eric Adjei Provides Support To June 3 Fire Victim Solomon Akugru

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Mr. Eric Adjei has extended a helping hand to a gentleman by name, Solomon Akugru – a survivor of the June 3 fire and flood disaster, as the nation marked ten years since the tragedy that claimed over 150 lives and injured more than 100 others.

The special meeting between the survivor, blogger and social media personality Augustus Koranteng Kyei popularly known as Kobby Kyei and the NEIP CEO took place at the office of the government organization.

In a Facebook post after the meeting, Mr. Eric Adjei explained his reason to help the fire victim is to enable him start afresh, adding that, he provided startup tools for tiling, funding for rent to ensure he has a safe and dignified home, and a mobile phone to keep him connected.

“Today, June 3rd, 2025, is a day I’ll always remember. I had the privilege of meeting and supporting Solomon Akugru, a resilient survivor of the June 3rd disaster. To help him start afresh, I provided startup tools for tiling, funding for rent to ensure a safe and dignified home, and a mobile phone to keep him connected. His strength and determination moved me deeply. Thank you, @Kobby Kyei, for sharing his story and making this connection possible. At NEIP, we believe in empowering dreams. Solomon, this is your fresh start. Go and make us proud” the post reads.

Giving further details about the support, he elaborated, “On May 29, 2025, Ghanaian blogger and humanitarian Kobby Kyei shared the emotional story of Solomon Akugru, a survivor of the tragic June 3rd Circle disaster. A decade has passed since that tragic event, but for Solomon, the trauma is still alive, not just in memory, but in the visible scars on his face and the quiet pain of abandoned dreams. The post was a raw and powerful reminder of the many silent lives still living with the aftermath of that terrible day.

“On June 3rd, 2025 exactly 10 years since the disaster, Solomon Akugru was invited by the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Mr. Eric Adjei, accompanied by Kobby Kyei. There, he made a personal donation to Solomon to help him begin a new chapter in life and acquire a decent accommodation and source of livelihood. He presented startup tools to help Solomon learn a skill in tiling, funding for rent, giving him a safe and dignified home and a mobile phone, ensuring he stays connected as he begins his new journey

“Through this act, he has not only given Solomon the tools to build a new life, but has reminded us all what true leadership looks like: leadership that sees, that feels and that lifts. To Solomon, your courage is unmatched, and your resilience is a lesson to us all. To Kobby Kyei, thank you for using your platform to amplify the unheard. May this story serve as a call to us all; to notice, to care, and to act.”