NEIP CEO Explores Partnerships in Ohio to Boost Ghanaian Entrepreneurship Ecosystem

Mr. Eric Adjei, Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), joined a high-level government delegation to Columbus, Ohio, USA, to cultivate strategic partnerships and attract investment for Ghana’s burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem.

He was joined by Mr. Vincent Ohene-Ntow, NEIP’s Director for Business Support and Development.

The visit aimed to secure vital support for homegrown Ghanaian innovations, particularly those addressing critical developmental challenges within the nation to foster the sustainable growth of Ghanaian businesses and empower young entrepreneurs through collaborative pathways.

Discussions during the visit cantered on several key areas:

Innovation Hub Development: Establishing and strengthening innovation hubs to drive start-up incubation and growth.

Modernized Agriculture: Supporting agricultural initiatives specifically tailored to encourage youth participation.

Exchange Programs: Facilitating exchange programs between Ghana and the United States to foster knowledge transfer and collaboration.

Access to Funding: Improving access to crucial funding for emerging businesses.

The delegation highlighted the commitment of President John Mahama in advancing entrepreneurship through “The Adwumawura Programme.”

The NEIP team underscored the critical role of international collaboration in realizing this vision.

They extended an invitation to development partners, private investors, and institutions to join hands in building a resilient entrepreneurial ecosystem for Ghanaian youth.

“The Adwumawura Programme” aims to create 10,000 youth-led businesses annually, reflecting a bold national agenda to unleash the potential of young Ghanaian innovators and entrepreneurs.

The Programme is a fulfillment of the NDC campaign promise to prioritize youth empowerment and job creation.

The AdwumaWura Programme aims to create, track, and monitor young businesses annually, with a special focus on the youth.

In its first phase, the top 2,000 implementable business proposals will receive comprehensive support, including:

• Business Development Training: Equipping young entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in business.

• Mentorship: Pairing young entrepreneurs with experienced business leaders and mentors.

• Access to Start-up Capital: Providing financial support to help young entrepreneurs turn their business ideas into reality.

• Marketing and Networking: Offering platforms for young entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services, and connect with potential customers and partners.

The Programme is expected to have a significant impact on Ghana’s economy, as it will help to create jobs, stimulate innovation, and promote entrepreneurship among young people.

By supporting young businesses and entrepreneurs, the AdwumaWura Program will contribute to the country’s economic growth and development.

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) which is expected to implement the “Adwumawura Programme” is a comprehensive initiative by the Ghanaian government designed to foster entrepreneurship and spur economic growth by supporting startups and small businesses.