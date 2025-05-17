Neither EU Nor Any of Its Member States Recognize the So-Called ‘SADR’ – Spokesperson Reaffirms

The European Union spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy reaffirmed Friday that “neither the EU nor any of its Member States recognize the “SADR.””

This statement came in response to a question about the upcoming European Union–African Union ministerial meeting, scheduled for next Wednesday in Brussels.

Recalling that EU-AU ministerial meetings are co-chaired and co-organized by both Unions, the EU spokesperson attributed any potential presence of this entity at the EU-AU ministerial meeting to the African Union, thereby denying that the EU had invited the so-called “SADR” to the said meeting.

In this context, he made it clear that “the EU’s position is well known: neither the EU nor any of its Member States recognize the so-called “SADR,” and that the potential presence of this entity “at the EU-AU ministerial meeting has no bearing on this position.