Nelson Eyes WBC Bantamweight Title in Lusaka

Ghana’s Michael Decardi Nelson, with a record of 8-1-1 and six knockouts, is set for another international challenge as he contends for the vacant World Boxing Council International Bantamweight title.

Facing off against undefeated Zambian fighter David Mwale (9-0, 5 KOs) at the Government Complex in Lusaka on May 29, 2025, Nelson is eager to redeem himself after a previous setback in India.

Training at the Akotoku Academy, Nelson is confident that this bout presents a prime opportunity to reestablish his standing and highlight Ghana’s boxing prowess on the global stage. His coach, Elvis Robertson, shares that optimism, stating that a decisive win could mark a historic moment for both Nelson and Ghana as a nation renowned for its boxing talent.

This match not only represents a pivotal step in Nelson’s career but also reinforces the broader narrative of resilience and national pride in Ghanaian sports. The upcoming fight is anticipated to serve as a critical juncture, potentially cementing Nelson’s reputation internationally while inspiring the next generation of boxers across the country. Integrated within this narrative is the understanding that every bout contributes to shaping Ghana’s identity in the sport, underscoring the enduring importance of perseverance and strategic talent development in competitive boxing.