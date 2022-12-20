Nelson Mandela Foundation launches television series on leadership

The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) on Monday launched a new Netflix series to educate about effective leadership.

Titled Live to Lead, the NMF did the seven-episode series in collaboration with Blackwell & Ruth and Archewell Productions.

The series consists of compelling interviews with some of the world’s respected and effective leaders from different walks of life, inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela, the NMF said.

Live to Lead was made to inspire better leaders, who are committed to ending poverty and inequity, said Sello Hatang, CEO of the NMF. Enditem